Maharashtra BJP to televise PM’s Mann Ki Baat at 75,000 booths across state

The state unit of BJP has decided to take Prime minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to 75,000 booths across Maharashtra Sunday. The project is a part of the party’s strategy to aggressively spread Modi’s message among the grassroot workers and make his image better.

Booths are significant for BJP when it comes to poll management. Every booth is managed by a group of dedicated workers. The numbers vary from ten to 50 workers depending on the area and the constituency.

State BJP vice-president Prasad Lad, a key coordinator of the programme, said, “The state BJP has decided to televise PM’s Mann Ki Baat across 75,000 booths in Maharashtra.” A state-level organising committee has been set up to regularly follow up on the progress.

While Praveen Ghuge has been appointed as the joint coordinator of the committee, other members of the party in the committee include Sanjay Kute, Rajesh Bakane, Idris Multani, Chaitanya Deshmukh, Babanrao Chaudhari, Balasaheb Sanap, Pramod Jathar, Sandeep Lele, Amit Gorkhe and Prateek Karpe.

According to Lad, the party workers are working hard to reach the programme to all sections of society, especially the farmers, retired servicemen, doctors, lawyers, sugarcane cutters among others. “Meetings of every booth committee will be held on the occasion and the progress of the organisational work will be discussed,” he said.