Maharashtra: BJP state in-charge calls Rahul Gandhi a joker, Priyanka a gharelu mahila

RAJYA SABHA MP Saroj Pandey on Monday called Congress national president Rahul Gandhi a joker and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a “gharelu mahila”, at the state BJP conclave in Jalna.

Pandey, also the BJP in-charge for Maharashtra, made the remarks while referring to Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks that Priyanka’s entering politics was the party’s trump card. Priyanka has been appointed the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress ke Ghulam Nabi Azad ne kaha tha ki hum turup ka ikka chalte hai… tab to iska matlab yeh hain ke weh ab tak joker se khel rahe the (Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that they are playing with a trump card. Then this means that they were playing with joker all this while),” Pandey said.

“Agar aap ne turup ka ikka pahele hi chala diya hota to behtar hota, ye joker samaj ka samay nahi barbad karta (Had the party played its trump card earlier, this joker would not have wasted so much time of the society,” she added.

Taking on Priyanka, Pandey said, “The Congress could not find a single woman worker to become the general secretary. They had to get a homely woman from the Gandhi family… Whereas look at BJP. They have given the opportunity to an ordinary worker like me who have risen from the zilla to the national level…”

Pandey also wondered if even Priyanka’s children should start preparing for politics and if “Robert Vadra should be made the party treasurer”.

Quoting a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Pandey said that he boasted how the party has got a “beautiful face”. “Now, such mindset about women is expected from Congress,” she added.