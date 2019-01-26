Maharashtra: BJP state executive conclave at Jalna on January 28

The state BJP is set to convene a day-long state meeting at Jalna district in drought-hit Marathwada on January 28. The meet will dwell on galvanising the cadre to outlining the agenda for the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders said the conclave aims at inculcating confidence among the cadre and providing them answers to organisational and alliance related questions.

A senior BJP leader said: “It is mandatory to have a state conclave within 15 days after the all India national executive meeting of the party. We have to ratify all the resolutions adopted at the central BJP meet.” The two-day national conclave of the party, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, had begun on January 11 in New Delhi.

Party insiders said that at the conclave, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will outline the larger purpose and objective behind the polls. “The cadre will be provided the plan to reach out to the people. The stress will be on to reach out to two crore people, who are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government,” said a leader.

“In 2014, BJP’s total membership was one crore. But today, it has crossed two crore. Now, the party is working on an outreach plan to connect to these people,” added the leader.

The conclave, through a political resolution, will send out the message to its workers that BJP, being the bigger party, will have to reach out to all allies. “The need for mahagathbandhan of BJP with Sena, Republican Party of India and smaller parties will be stressed upon,” said a leader.

Another resolution, this time on agriculture, will focus on financial assistance for farmers and reforms. The government has sought a financial package of Rs 7,962 crore package from the Centre for the drought-hit areas. It has also sanctioned Rs 2,900 crore to help out farmers.