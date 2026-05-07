‘Take lessons from Bengal’: Maharashtra BJP targets 50 lakh ‘ineligible’ voters ahead of SIR

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan briefs more than 700 party members on the upcoming SIR exercise in the state.

As Maharashtra struggles to complete the pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mapping exercise, the state BJP unit held a meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, where its cadre was directed to “take lessons from West Bengal”, where 64 lakh ineligible voter names were deleted from the electoral rolls.

The meeting, chaired by state party president Ravindra Chavan, saw more than 700 party members, including MPs, MLAs, and office bearers, being briefed on the SIR exercise, along with a broader template of dos and don’ts.

Urging party workers to take the SIR seriously, senior BJP leaders called for greater participation to ensure no eligible voters were skipped and no ineligible voters made it to the list.