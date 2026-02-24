Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan announces new team with 6 general secretaries and 12 vice-presidents

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the new team would work to expand the party in areas where it's weak. (File photo)

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday announced a new team comprising six general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents, secretaries, a treasurer, and presidents of the youth, women’s, and OBC wings. The list includes a handful of turncoats from other parties.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Chavan said the new team would work to expand the party in areas where it is weak.

The appointment of the new team was delayed because of local body elections.

“The selection of candidates for the new team was a task. There were plenty of meritorious candidates. But given the limitations of the team structure, we had to select some. Those who have been left out will be accommodated in the organisational work and given equally important roles,” Chavan said.