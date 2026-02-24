Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan announces new team with 6 general secretaries and 12 vice-presidents

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday announced a new team comprising six general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents, secretaries, a treasurer, and presidents of the youth, women’s, and OBC wings. The list includes a handful of turncoats from other parties.
Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Chavan said the new team would work to expand the party in areas where it is weak.
The appointment of the new team was delayed because of local body elections.
“The selection of candidates for the new team was a task. There were plenty of meritorious candidates. But given the limitations of the team structure, we had to select some. Those who have been left out will be accommodated in the organisational work and given equally important roles,” Chavan said.
In a cadre-based party, every worker is important, and his or her contribution is significant for organisational growth, he added.
The new team was constituted in consultation with state and central leaders, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, B L Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The new general secretaries are Niranjan Davkhare, Sanjay Kute, Madhavi Naik, Rajesh Pandey, Sunil Rane, and Yogesh Sagar.
The new vice-presidents are Atul Kalsekar, Bharati Pawar, Sanjay Korge, Sanjay Bhende, Ramdas Tadas, Keshav Upadhye, Gopichand Padalkar, Priya Shinde, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Archana Patil Chakurkar, Pravin Pote, and Chaitanya Deshmukh.
Mangesh Chavan, Parinay Phuke, Varsha Dahale, Sanjay Jagtap, Archana Dehankar, Rohini Naidu, Ram Satpute, Pravin Ghuge, Rekha Kulkarni, and Bhairavi Ghag are the new secretaries.
Krishnaraj Mahadik from Kolhapur has been appointed president of the BJYM, MLC Chitra Wagh president of the Mahila Morcha, and MLC Yogesh Tilekar as president of the OBC Morcha.
Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha, who had lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is the new treasurer.
Navnath Ban, a newly elected corporator from Mankhurd, is the state BJP’s new chief spokesperson.
