Maharashtra’s response to PM Modi’s austerity call: BJP leaders switch to online meetings, Metro commutes

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation, the Maharashtra government and the ruling BJP have rolled out a series of austerity measures. From slashing ministerial convoys to ditching private cars for the Metro, the state’s political top brass is attempting to lead by example amid soaring global crude prices.

The state government has issued a directive to all ministers to stop summoning district collectors and regional officials to the Mantralaya (headquarters) in Mumbai for routine work.

“We will make it a practice not to call officials to Mumbai frequently. These meetings can be conducted effectively through online modes,” said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Wednesday. He emphasised that while the PM’s appeal is for the public, it applies “equally to those in government”.