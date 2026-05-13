Maharashtra’s response to PM Modi’s austerity call: BJP leaders switch to online meetings, Metro commutes

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation, the Maharashtra government and the ruling BJP have rolled out a series of austerity measures. From slashing ministerial convoys to ditching private cars for the Metro, the state’s political top brass is attempting to lead by example amid soaring global crude prices.
The state government has issued a directive to all ministers to stop summoning district collectors and regional officials to the Mantralaya (headquarters) in Mumbai for routine work.
“We will make it a practice not to call officials to Mumbai frequently. These meetings can be conducted effectively through online modes,” said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Wednesday. He emphasised that while the PM’s appeal is for the public, it applies “equally to those in government”.
The government is also reviewing the massive convoys that typically follow state leadership. Following PM Modi’s decision to reduce his own convoy by 50 per cent, Maharashtra is looking to replicate the model for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, pending security clearance.
The number of vehicles to be slashed will be based on individual security reviews. The government is planning a categorical halt on foreign tours for ministers, whether official or personal. “Exceptional cases, such as medical emergencies, will be the only caveat,” a minister said,
Officials are currently figuring out how to manage surplus drivers by assigning them to rotation duties to ensure job security while vehicles remain off the road.
BJP state president Ravindra Chavan has urged party workers to switch to digital communication rather than travelling long distances. Notably, high-ranking office bearers have started commuting via the Mumbai Metro.
“I used to drive my personal car daily from Santacruz to Nariman Point. Now, I take the Metro. It is convenient and a matter of getting used to the change,” said BJP vice president Keshav Upadhye. Similarly, office secretary Mukund Kulkarni has committed to using the Metro at least twice a week for his Worli-to-Nariman Point commute.
The BJP is drawing on its experience from the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the digital infrastructure for large-scale virtual meetings was first established. Insiders say the transition back to “online-first” operations will be seamless.
Addressing Opposition criticism, Bawankule clarified that these measures are temporary but necessary. “We are only curtailing unnecessary fuel expenses. These measures are for one year only. If leadership leads by example, the people will support us,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram