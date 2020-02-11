Maharashtra: BJP plans to corner Sena with motion to honour Savarkar

BJP wants to move the motion on February 26, the death anniversary of Savarkar. (Wikimedia Commons) BJP wants to move the motion on February 26, the death anniversary of Savarkar. (Wikimedia Commons)

The BJP is planning to corner the Shiv Sena on the issue of bringing a motion to honour nationalist leader V D Savarkar in the upcoming Budget Session.

In the meeting of Business Advisory Committee of the state legislature on Monday, former state minister and BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar raised the issue of bringing the motion but the Congress opposed the move and Sena took a cautious stand on it. BJP wants to move the motion on February 26, the death anniversary of Savarkar.

“If the Sena thinks that such a motion could spell trouble for the tri-party alliance, then it needs to decide what is important, ideology or government,” said Mungantiwar.

Congress leader and minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the issue has been raised for political purposes. “They should have passed the motion in the last five years,” he added. However, Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu said the BJP should “honour Savarkar with Bharat Ratna” before talking about bringing a welcome motion.

Sources said it was decided that Assembly Speaker Nana Patole will take a call on the welcome motion.

The Congress has often questioned Savarkar’s credentials as a patriot while the Sena has been an avid supporter of the Hindutva ideologue.

Meanwhile, it was decided in the meeting that the government will introduce a Bill to make Marathi as compulsory subject for students across all boards up to Class X. “The Bill will be introduced on February 24 and it will come up for discussion and passage on February 27, which is the Marathi Language Day,” said a senior Sena minister.

The minister added that both Houses of the legislature will pass resolution, stating that the classical status should be granted to Marathi language. “The resolution will also be passed on February 27 and then it will be sent to the Centre,” the minister said.

The Budget Session of the state legislature will begin on February 24 and continue till March 20. While the state Budget will be presented on March 6, it has been decided to hold a day-long discussions on women issues in wake of the rising crimes against women after the Hinganghat incident, wherein a lecturer was set ablaze, sources said.

