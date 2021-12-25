Maharashtra: BJP launches door-to-door outreach programme to spread word about Centre’s welfare schemes

On the 97th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Maharashtra unit of BJP Saturday launched the Atal Maha Shakti Abhiyan, a door-to-door outreach programme to inform people about the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

Leading the party workers, the saffron party’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “Every BJP worker has been tasked to identify ten houses in their vicinity which they will visit and appraise the members of the houses about the various welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government.”

The door-to-door campaign will be undertaken in all the 36 districts of the state covering 355 talukas and 40,000 villages.

In every taluka, the local BJP leaders will monitor the campaign. Whereas, the district units of the party will compile the progress card which will then be handed over to state party leaders.

“The campaign is informal. The idea is to counter the misunderstanding and lack of awareness among people on the various public schemes which are in existence,” Patil said.

In big cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, the participation of workers is expected to be higher, ranging from 30,000 to one lakh. It is expected that the party will reach out to at least 50 lakh plus people through the campaign in Maharashtra.

On the ongoing state transport employees’ unrest, Patil said, “Any attempt to break their morale will boomerang. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees should get the status and facilities at par with the state government.”

He added, “The state government should adopt a sympathetic approach towards MSRTC employees. Highhandedness on part of the government against the employees will not work. I would urge Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to speak to the employees sympathetically. Exercising the authority to dismiss their demand would not help.”

On Friday, Pawar outrightly rejected the employees’ demand for a merger of MSRTC with the state government. Pawar told the members in the state Assembly, “The demand for a merger of MSRTC with the state government is not feasible. It is not going to take place under any government. It is an ardent plea to the employees to take a pragmatic approach and not stretch the matter to its breaking point. The government wants employees’ welfare and would do everything to address it in the given circumstances.”

Earlier, 16,000 state transport buses were taken off the roads as 90,000 employees went on an indefinite strike in October. Gradually, the employees started to resume office. Yet, there are some segments that are determined to push their demands for a merger.