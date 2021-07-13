Maharashtra BJP leaders ‘wait and watch’ as Pankaja Munde set to meet bitter followers

The state leaders exuded confidence that Pankaja Munde will not take any stand which goes against the party. (File)

The BJP leaders of Maharashtra adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of national secretary Pankaja Munde’s meeting with her followers in Mumbai today (Tuesday).

Munde’s meeting with her supporters comes in wake of unrest following the Centre’s decision to snub Pankaja’s sister Pritam Munde Khade in favour of Bhagwat Karad in the Union cabinet reshuffle.

The Beed district president Rajendra Mhaske has compiled resignation letters received from 80 office bearers across Beed and neighbouring Ahmednagar districts.

The state leaders exuded confidence that Munde will not take any stand which goes against the party. The former water conservation minister from BJP Ram Shinde said, “Pankaja Munde is a national secretary. She has an important role in the organisation. She will resolve the unrest by addressing the workers amicably.”

Read | Pankaja Munde reaches Delhi amid a spate of resignations by BJP workers in Beed

Commenting on the non-inclusion of Pritam Munde in the cabinet leading to unrest, Shinde said, “BJP is a pan-India organisation. So the party has to accommodate all sectors, segments. Every decision is taken keeping the organisational growth in mind.”

Drawing a parallel with the Congress, he said, “They have always promoted dynasty politics. This leads to unrest amongst karyakartas as they don’t get opportunities. Whereas, the BJP believes in making space for every worker. Everybody has a role in the organisation.”