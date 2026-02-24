BJP ensures women representation, regional balance in its new team

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Chavan said the new team would work to expand the party in areas where it is weak. (File Photo)

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday announced a new team comprising six general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents, 12 secretaries, a treasurer, and presidents of the youth, women’s, and OBC wings. The list includes a handful of turncoats from other parties.

While focussing on the generational change keeping with central BJP’s policy directives, the state unit has ensured adequate representation to women, caste composition and regional balance with special focus on western Maharashtra.

A senior BJP functionary said, “ Out of the total 43 member team there are ten women candidates across categories such as general secretary, secretary and vice president.” Similarly, the party has accommodated candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes beyond the specified SC and ST cell to be headed by Vishwajeet Gaikwad and Deorao Holi respectively. The Minorities cell will be headed by Idris Multani.