Suspension of 12 MLAs: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest at Vidhan Sabha

Former Speaker Haribhau Bagde delivers a speech during the mock Assembly session staged by the BJP on Tuesday.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday staged a protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to suspend 12 party MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly for a period of one year.

The MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, sat on the steps of the entrance to the Vidhan Sabha holding placards and raising slogans against the government of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

After demonstrating for around 30 minutes, the party held a mock session at the same venue.

While accusing the MVA government of resorting to undemocratic methods in the monsoon session, Fadnavis said, “We will not bow to their dictate. The suspension of 12 MLAs is baseless. It should be immediately revoked.”

The 12 BJP MLAs — Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya — were suspended for allegedly abusing and manhandling the speaker in chair and Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav.