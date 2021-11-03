Maharashtra BJP likely to convene meeting after Diwali to discuss bypoll debacle

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypoll defeat, coming on the back of the loss in Deglur assembly seat in Nanded, has jolted the Maharashtra BJP, with state chief Chandrakant Patil likely to convene a core committee meeting after Diwali to ascertain the possible reasons for the poor show.

The saffron party suffered the poll debacles despite an aggressive poll campaign.

In Deglur, Congress candidate Jitesh Antapurkar defeated BJP nominee Subash Sabane.

The Deglur bypoll was a “prestige issue” for Congress PWD minister Ashok Chavan. With the Congress candidate pulling off an easy victory, Chavan has been able to prove to his detractors that he still retains a lot of support among his home base.

The Deglur bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar. The Congress fielded his son, Jitesh Antapurkar, from the seat. The party banked on the sympathy factor along with the traditional support base and goodwill of the Chavan family in the region.

However, BJP was determined to make inroads and adopted an aggressive campaign against the Congress. During the campaign, Patil had threatened to unleash central investigating agencies against Congress leaders.

The BJP fielded Subash Sabane, former Shiv Sena MLA, who defected after efforts by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, sources claimed.

Chavan said, “We have never seen such a fierce and low-level campaign by the opposition in a bypoll. They tried everything to get the seat. But people’s trust in the Congress prevailed. We won because of our work.”

However, state BJP leaders countered Chavan by claiming that they put up “a good fight”. Patil said, “The Congress misused its power and administrative machinery in the polls. But we will introspect as to why we fell short of victory.”

BJP loyalists, who were sulking after Sabane was given the ticket, warned the top leadership not to ignore party workers.

A senior office-bearer, requesting anonymity, said, “We hope the top leadership learns a lesson or two from these results. Overdependence on outsiders is affecting the morale of the rank and file. All these imported leaders come to the party to enjoy power. But they will leave once their interests are ignored.”

While BJP leaders reckoned that Deglur was tough to win, they cannot reconcile to the fact that former ally Shiv Sena wrested the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat.

Almost 24 hours after the results were announced, none of the leaders was willing to list the reasons for the defeat. The official stand of the party was that Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar won on the sympathy factor. The polls were necessitated following the death of sitting MP Mohan Delkar. Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide in a Mumbai hotel.

Late Mohan Delkar’s wife, Kalaben, along with their son, Abhinav, had joined the Shiv Sena recently. Sena fielded Kalaben as its candidate. She defeated BJP’s Mahesh Gavit by 51,269 votes.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “It is a giant leap to Delhi via Dadra and Nagar Haveli”

A senior BJP general secretary said, “We will have to answer questions on what went wrong with Mohan Delkar and why did Delkar family drift to Sena.”