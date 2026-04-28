Maharashtra: BJP-led environment dept scraps ex-CM Shinde’s lake projects, orders return of funds

Maharashtra’s Environment and Climate Change Department, led by BJP minister Pankaja Munde, has cancelled administrative approval to 14 lake conservation projects cleared under previous governments, including 11 sanctioned when former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally, held the portfolio. The department has also ordered recovery of funds already released for these projects, along with interest.

Of the 14 projects scrapped, 11 were approved during Shinde’s tenure, while three were cleared when the department was headed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray during the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The 11 projects cleared under Shinde that have now been scrapped include Mukteshwar, Samatanagar and Ausa lakes in Latur; Vadap lake in Karjat (Raigad); Parampok lake in Parli (Beed); Beloshi lake in Alibaug (Raigad); and Kalmadu, Visapur, Devli and Brahmanshevage lakes in Chalisgaon (Jalgaon). These projects were estimated at Rs 244.15 crore, of which Rs 73.31 crore had already been released.