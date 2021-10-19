Maharashtra BJP leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discuss problems faced by sugar mills

Union minister for home and cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Maharashtra on problems faced by sugar mills in the state.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, senior leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Harshvardhan Patil, Prithviraj Deshmukh, Dhananjay Mhadik, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Madan Bhosale and Rahul Kul were present at the meeting. Besides Fadnavis, all the other leaders who attended the meeting either own sugar mills or are associated with them.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fadnavis said, “Several issues confronting the sugar mills were discussed at length. The resolution of these long-pending issues could give a new lease of life to sugar mills.”

The former CM said, “The sugar mills which pay more than fair price renumeration (FRP) to farmers for purchase of sugar cane are subjected to higher taxes. This is a complex matter, which has remained unresolved for the past 15 to 20 years. This was deliberated (upon) at the meeting.”

The home minister assured the leaders that he would positively look into the matter and find a solution to address the ad hoc taxation, he added.

During the meeting, problems related to loan restructuring for sugar mills were also discussed. Besides, impact of floods, cyclone and Covid-induced lockdown were also brought up.

Fadnavis accused the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of discriminating against the mill owners based on party lines. “The sugar mills owned by BJP are getting raw deal compared to those aligned to ruling Congress, NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Shiv Sena,” he said.