Maharashtra BJP leader Vijay Choudhary arrested under SC/ST Act over alleged audio clip on ex-MP

Vijay Choudhary's arrest comes days after the BJP asked Choudhary to step down as its North Maharashtra convenor after the audio clip surfaced (Source: Facebook/Vijay Choudhary)

The Nandurbar police arrested BJP’s former North Maharashtra convenor Vijay Choudhary in connection with an audio clip allegedly containing objectionable remarks against former BJP MP Heena Gavit and other senior political leaders. Vijay Choudhary was arrested late Thursday night by the Crime Branch from Dhulia Road and will be produced before a local court on Friday after a medical examination, police said.

The arrest comes days after the BJP asked Vijay Choudhary to step down as its North Maharashtra convenor after his audio clip surfaced.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Gavit’s cousin under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant sections relating to the alleged remarks. According to police, the complainant alleged that the audio clip contained objectionable comments directed at Gavit, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.