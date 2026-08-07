Maharashtra BJP leader Vijay Choudhary arrested under SC/ST Act over alleged audio clip on ex-MP

The Nandurbar police arrested BJP’s former North Maharashtra convenor Vijay Choudhary in connection with an audio clip allegedly containing objectionable remarks against former BJP MP Heena Gavit and other senior political leaders. Vijay Choudhary was arrested late Thursday night by the Crime Branch from Dhulia Road and will be produced before a local court on Friday after a medical examination, police said.
The arrest comes days after the BJP asked Vijay Choudhary to step down as its North Maharashtra convenor after his audio clip surfaced.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of Gavit’s cousin under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant sections relating to the alleged remarks. According to police, the complainant alleged that the audio clip contained objectionable comments directed at Gavit, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.
The audio clip, which surfaced on social media a few days ago, allegedly contains offensive remarks against Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, former MP Dr Hina Gavit, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and Rohini Khadse. The authenticity of the audio clip is yet to be established.
Police said the probe will examine the origin of the audio clip, its authenticity, who allegedly recorded it and how it circulated widely on social media. “We will collect Chaudhary’s voice sample and send it to the forensic laboratory for verification. After listening to the audio clip, it appears that Chaudhary is one of the speakers, but unless the voice sample matches and the forensic report confirms it, we cannot comment conclusively,” a senior IPS officer said.
Vijay Choudhary has denied the allegations, claiming that the audio clip was fabricated using artificial intelligence and that his voice was misused.
A senior BJP office bearer, requesting anonymity, said the party had taken a serious view of the allegations because they concerned objectionable remarks against a woman leader belonging to the tribal community.
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Choudhary has previously served as BJP’s Nandurbar district president and as the party’s Maharashtra general secretary during Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s tenure as state president. Although he was not retained in the state unit under the current president, Ravindra Chavan, he was later appointed North Maharashtra convenor.
The audio clip has triggered criticism from within the BJP as well as its allies. Shiv Sena MLA Amasha Padvi also condemned Choudhary and sought action against him. BJP workers staged protests against Choudhary in Nandurbar following the circulation of the clip.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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