BJP leader expelled from Maharashtra district over posts on deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis

A local BJP leader was expelled from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Saturday for allegedly putting up offensive social media posts about Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A press note issued by police stated that Khemchand Garapalliwar had been expelled from the district under section 56(1) (a)(b) of the Maharashtra Police Act following complaints lodged by BJP workers at Gondpipari.

Garapalliwar and his wife, who was earlier elected in Nagar Council polls as an independent candidate, joined the BJP two months ago in the presence of minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a singer and social worker, was previously targeted by the Opposition.

Last year police took action against a Pune-based woman who made “abusive” comments on social media about her.