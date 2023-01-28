scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

BJP leader expelled from Maharashtra district over posts on deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis

Police say that Khemchand Garapalliwar was expelled from Chandrapur under section 56(1) (a)(b) of the Maharashtra Police Act following complaints lodged by BJP workers.

Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a singer and social worker, was previously targeted by the Opposition. (File image)
Listen to this article
BJP leader expelled from Maharashtra district over posts on deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A local BJP leader was expelled from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Saturday for allegedly putting up offensive social media posts about Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A press note issued by police stated that Khemchand Garapalliwar had been expelled from the district under section 56(1) (a)(b) of the Maharashtra Police Act following complaints lodged by BJP workers at Gondpipari.

Garapalliwar and his wife, who was earlier elected in Nagar Council polls as an independent candidate, joined the BJP two months ago in the presence of minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a singer and social worker, was previously targeted by the Opposition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
More from Mumbai

Last year police took action against a Pune-based woman who made “abusive” comments on social media about her.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 15:06 IST
Next Story

Ahead of crucial talks, IMF spots Rs 2 trillion breach in Pakistan’s budgetary estimates

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close