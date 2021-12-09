Maharashtra: BJP leader Shelar booked for making ‘objectionable’ remark against Mayor

December 9, 2021 12:42:50 am
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar was on Wednesday booked for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Mayor Kishori Pednekar.
Interacting with mediapersons last week, Shelar had slammed the mayor for her alleged delayed response in reaching out to the victims of the cylinder blast in Worli. He had asked if Pednekar had been sleeping for 72 hours. Him mentioning the word “sleeping” had invited sharp rebuke from ruling parties.
Late Wednesday, Pednekar approached the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai, following which a case was registered under sections 354 (A) (4) (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
Shelar tweeted, “I wrote to Mumbai Police CP Shri Hemant Nagrale ji to protest manipulation of facts & against pressure by ruling party elements to foist false case against me!”
