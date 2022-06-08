Maharashtra: BJP fields five candidates for council polls, Pankaja Munde missing from list

The BJP Wednesday announced the names of five candidates for legislative council polls in Maharashtra. The candidates are Praveen Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad.

The elections to the state legislative council are scheduled on June 20. The last date of filing nominations is June 9.

Notably, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde could not make it to the list of candidates. The BJP also did not leave any seat for its allies.

Among the candidates, Darekar is the opposition leader in the legislative council. The party’s decision to field him for a second term is an indication that he might continue to hold the post, political pundits observed.

The decision to field general secretary (organisation) Shrikant Bharatiya, though, has come as a surprise. Bharatiya was playing a significant role in the party. He was also a part of the CMO during Devendra Fadnavis’s tenure as chief minister between 2014 and 2019.

Ram Shinde was the water conservation minister in the Fadnavis-led government. His candidature is said to be the party’s strategy to politically rehabilitate him and enlist the support of OBC voters.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Shinde lost to NCP’s Rohit Pawar in Karjat-Jamkhed constituency under Ahmednagar district in western Maharashtra.

Whereas, BJP vice president Prasad Lad, who is based in Mumbai, is tipped to play an important role in the party’s campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Finally, Khapre is the president of the state women wing of the BJP.

The list indicates that Fadnavis has once again had a major say in deciding the candidates.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Aspirants who wanted to contest council polls had applied. After scrutiny, the state core committee shortlisted the names. A probable list of candidates was then sent to Delhi. The central leadership held a meeting with state leaders. Finally, the list of candidates was released Wednesday.”

Conceding that the party cannot meet the aspirations of each and every candidate, Patil said, “We tried our best to do justice. Every individual in the organisation is significant and has an important role to play.”

Asked why Pankaja was not fielded in council polls, Patil said, “Pankaja Munde is BJP national secretary. She has an important role in national politics. The central leadership decided the names.”

Pankaja was among those who were eyeing a council seat in a bid to return to state politics.

In 2019, Pankaja lost the assembly polls in Parli under Beed district. She was defeated by her estranged cousin and NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Since then, Pankaja is reportedly keen on either taking on the mantle of the state party president or becoming the opposition leader in the state council. She is currently BJP national secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Followers of Pankaja are said to be upset as she missed out on the candidature. Earlier, at a function held in Beed, Pankaja had said, “I don’t bother about power or post. I am committed to serve and work for the people.”

Notably, the BJP also did not leave any seat for its allies like Shiv Sangram’s Vinayak Mete and Rayat Kranti Party’s Sadabhau Khot.

Both Mete and Khot had last time made it to the council through the BJP’s quota. Khot was also made a minister of state in the Fadnavis government.

The state BJP president said, “We had our limitations. Last time in 2014, when we accommodated allies, our strength in the assembly was 122 seats. After the 2019 polls, our strength in the assembly has been reduced to 106. So, we could field only five candidates.”