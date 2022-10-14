scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Maharashtra: BJP fields Murji Patel as its candidate for Andheri East Assembly bypoll

Murji Patel is the joint candidate of the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I am a worker of the BJP and do what the party asks me to do," Patel said ahead of filing of the nomination papers here. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Murji Patel as its candidate for the November 3 Andheri East Assembly by-election.

He is the joint candidate of the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Patel is set to file his nomination papers on Friday, the last day of doing so.

“I am a worker of the BJP and do what the party asks me to do,” Patel said ahead of filing of the nomination papers here.

He was accompanied by the BJP’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar and MLA Nitesh Rane. Deepak Kesarkar, minister and spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena, was also present.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

On Thursday, Kesarkar had said that the BJP and the ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ headed by CM Shinde would field a joint candidate for the Assembly bypoll.

More from Mumbai

From the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Rutuja Latke is set to file her nomination paper. The death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke earlier this year necessitated the by-election.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:17:20 pm
Next Story

Inflation is unrelenting, bad news for the Fed and White House

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement