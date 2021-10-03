Maharashtra: BJP fields former Shiv Sena MLA Subash Sabane for Deglur assembly bypoll

BJP has decided to field former Shiv Sena MLA Subash Sabane as its candidate for the assembly bypoll at Deglur constituency in Maharashtra’s Nanded district.

On Sunday morning, Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis met Sabane at BJP general secretary Shravan Patil’s residence in Nanded to get his consent. The decision was announced by the central leadership of the party.

The bypoll in Deglur was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antarpurkar due to Covid-19. The polling will be on October 30 and the counting on November 3.

A three-time MLA, Sabane represented Mukhed from 1999 to 2009. In 2014, he beat Raosaheb Antapurkar from Deglur. However, in 2019, Antapurkar came back to beat Sabane in the assembly polls.