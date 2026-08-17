BJP expels North Maharashtra convenor Vijay Choudhary after audio clip leak

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The BJP on Monday expelled its North Maharashtra convenor Vijay Choudhary in connection with an audio clip allegedly containing objectionable remarks against former BJP MP Heena Gavit and other senior political leaders.
State BJP president Ravindra Chavan held a meeting with Nandurbar leaders at the party headquarters in Mumbai, where a majority of local leaders, led by Gavit, demanded Choudhary’s immediate removal. The party subsequently stripped him of all organisational posts and his primary membership.
“The party has taken the decision to expel Choudhary. He has been divested of all posts and primary membership,” the BJP said in a statement.
The action follows Choudhary’s arrest last week under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections relating to outraging the modesty of a woman over his alleged remarks against Gavit and others.
Several video clips circulating on social media allegedly show Choudhary making objectionable comments about Gavit. In another clip, he is purportedly heard questioning the BJP’s decision to give importance to Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse and referring to the political affiliations of her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse.
The row also drew criticism from Shiv Sena MLA Aamshya Padvi, who filed a police complaint against Choudhary.
Choudhary has denied the allegations, claiming that the audio clip was fabricated using artificial intelligence and that his voice was misused.
Choudhary has previously served as Nandurbar district BJP president and Maharashtra BJP general secretary.
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