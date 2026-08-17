BJP expels North Maharashtra convenor Vijay Choudhary after audio clip leak

BJP leader Abhishek Choudhary, whose alleged involvement in the leaked recordings has landed him in legal trouble, has been expelled by the Party.

The BJP on Monday expelled its North Maharashtra convenor Vijay Choudhary in connection with an audio clip allegedly containing objectionable remarks against former BJP MP Heena Gavit and other senior political leaders.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan held a meeting with Nandurbar leaders at the party headquarters in Mumbai, where a majority of local leaders, led by Gavit, demanded Choudhary’s immediate removal. The party subsequently stripped him of all organisational posts and his primary membership.

“The party has taken the decision to expel Choudhary. He has been divested of all posts and primary membership,” the BJP said in a statement.