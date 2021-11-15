Maharashtra BJP executive meet to discuss ‘allegations of corruption in MVA govt’

The state BJP has convened an executive meeting in Mumbai Tuesday to deliberate on crucial developments in Maharashtra. High on the party’s agenda are “allegations of corruption and criminalisation” in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the saffron party said.

Recent incidents of violence in Nanded, Amravati and Nashik districts are also likely to be discussed.

The central agencies’ ongoing investigation in the case involving former home minister Anil Deshmukh and the resignation of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod following the alleged suicide of a young TikTok artiste will also be discussed.

The meeting, which will be chaired by the party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, will also discuss the allegations of corruption in the cooperative sector, mainly sugar mills and district cooperative banks in Maharashtra. Central BJP observer C T Ravi will preside over the executive meeting.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said three resolutions will be passed at the meeting. “One resolution will be to applaud the good work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The congratulatory note will highlight the vaccination success under the central leadership across India, including Maharashtra,” he said.

In the second resolution to be adopted at the conclave, BJP said that it will “expose the corruption and criminalisation in the MVA government”. In the third resolution, the state leaders will focus on how the three-party coalition “ruthlessly exploited” various segments to further its politics, but has “failed to address the problems” of almost every segment, including Marathas and OBCs. As a result, almost every section is unhappy with the state government, Upadhye revealed.

Although not on its agenda, the recent violence in Nanded, Amravati and Nashik districts is also likely to be discussed. Incidents of violence had broken out in these districts during protests against the alleged attack on a mosque in Tripura, a charge the Tripura state government has denied.

In a statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office has denied that any attack took place. Reports on the alleged incident had not only created unrest subsequently but also led to violent clashes in several places in the state, including Amravati.