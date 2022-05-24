Maharashtra: BJP ex-MLA Narendra Mehta, wife booked for ‘disproportionate assets’ worth Rs 8 cr

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and his wife for allegedly amassing properties and cash collectively worth Rs 8.25 crore, officers said.

The assets include a Lamborghini car which Mehta had gifted to his wife Suman on her birthday, they added. Suman, who is also an accused in the case, was in the news in August 2016 when she took the Lamborghini for a drive and allegedly met with a minor accident in Mira-Bhayandar. Mehta is a former mayor of the Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation.

The FIR was registered with the Navghar police station in Vasai (east) on May 19 by the Thane unit of the ACB. In its complaint, the ACB alleged that Mehta, while serving as a corporator from Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation and then as MLA from Mira-Bhayandar Vidhan Sabha seat during January 2006 to October 2015, misused his official positions and amassed illegal assets.

The ACB said they went through all his known sources of income and found out that he had disproportionate assets worth Rs 8.25 crore. His wife has been named an accused as Suman allegedly helped him amass the assets and some of it is in her name, officers said.

The two have been booked under sections 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2 ) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 109 of the Indian Penal Code. ACB officers said further probe is on to find out if Mehta has amassed more assets. They are scrutinising his investments and bank accounts, officers added.