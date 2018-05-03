The BJP on Thursday dropped senior leader Eknath Khadse from the election management committee for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The committee comprises state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Khadse has been entrusted the task of the special contact campaign committee. The other members include Shaina N C and Housing Minister Prakash Mehta.

The poll manifesto committee will be steered by Minister for Rural Development Pankaja Munde and senior leader Madhav Bhandari. Whereas, incharge for vision document committee will be party spokesperson Vishwas Pathak. Click here for more election news

At a meeting chaired by Fadnavis, the party constituted 22 committees for the polls. Minister for Labour and Skill Development Sambhaji Patil Nilengekar has been given charge of organising rallies, while Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde will organise conferences and meetings. The other committees include those that will deal with legal matters, campaign literature, opinion assessment, electoral organisation, information and communication campaign, booth coordination, war room management.