Maharashtra: BJP leaders meet Governor over two-day Monsoon Session, say govt ‘violating constitutional duties’

A state BJP delegation, led by formers chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Wednesday to protest against the MVA government’s decision to curtail the Monsoon Session to two days stating it amounts to

“violation” of constitutional duties. The delegation also urged Singh to appraise the President of India Ramnath Kovind about the MVA government’s failure to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

The two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin on July 5. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the legislature on Tuesday, considering the existing Covid-19 situation and the threat of an upcoming third wave.

“We met the Governor to express our disappointment with the government’s decision to hold Monsoon Session for just two days. It is a mockery of the legislative system. Ideally, the session should be at least for two weeks. Especially, when there are crucial issues to be discussed,” the leader of opposition in state Assembly said told media persons outside Raj Bhawan.

The BJP also urged Koshyari to direct the government to appoint a Speaker in the state assembly. The constitutional post has been vacant for 15 months.

State party president Chandrakant Patil, opposition leader in the state Council Pravin Darekar, and senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were also present at the meeting.