Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Maharashtra: BJP demands rollback of inter-state travel curbs

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari said the Centre had recommended state governments to allow inter-state travel as it was necessary to restore the economic activities that have come to a halt during the lockdown.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 26, 2020 2:39:12 am
"Even after the Centres directives to allow inter-state and inter-district travel, the state government has not taken any decision. Travel restrictions within Maharashtra continue," Bhandari said. (Representational)

The Opposition BJP has urged the state government to withdraw the inter- and intra-state travel restrictions, enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to facilitate hassle-free movement across Maharashtra.

“Even after the Centres directives to allow inter-state and inter-district travel, the state government has not taken any decision. Travel restrictions within Maharashtra continue. The e-passes are leading to a lot of inconvenience to people and has hampered business activities and work,” the BJP leader said.

He said the existing system of issuing e-pass was being manipulated by certain sections. “Individuals are paying a huge amount to seek e-pass secretly. Such corrupt practices do not auger well for the state administration in times of hardship,” Bhandari said.

Stating that the state should take precautionary measures to ensure Covid-19 was under check, he added that “disallowing people from doing their work cannot be a lasting solution”.

The state government has already allowed inter and intra-state movement of goods and services since May 31. Last week, the state government said it is likely to lift curbs on inter-district travel and discontinue the e-pass system.

