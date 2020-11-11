Maharashtra: BJP delegation meets Governor over ‘harassment’ of workers by MVA govt for comments on social media

A BJP delegation in a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. (Express photo)

A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Pravin Darekar met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, alleging growing harassment of its workers by MVA government for commenting on social media.

“The autonomy of social media and an individual’s freedom of expression within the laid parameters should be safeguarded. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government has adopted coercive tactics to silence its critics. They are harassing individuals for commenting on social media which is blatant misuse of power,” Darekar told the Governor.

