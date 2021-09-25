Maharashtra: BJP demands CID probe into postponement of health department exam

BJP Saturday demanded a CID investigation into the fiasco that led to the postponement of the examinations of the state Public Health Department to fill up 6,205 vacant posts of Group C and D categories.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Health minister Rajesh Tope should resign. The state government should order a CID investigation and within one month, it should submit its report. Three months back, we had cautioned the state government against giving the contract to the said private firm. All those responsible for hiring a blacklisted company to conduct the examination should be punished.”

He added, “Tope’s decision to postpone the examination at an eleventh hour is also highly condemnable and an irresponsible conduct. The state government clearly overlooked the anxiety and efforts of lakhs of candidates who were to appear for the examinations.”

On Friday, the state government said it is postponing the examinations slated to be held on September 25 and 26. Through a video recording, Tope conveyed the message that the examinations were being deferred due to technical glitches on the website from which the hall tickets were to be downloaded.

As many as eight lakh aspirants were to appear for the examinations.

Tope blamed the private contractors for the fiasco and apologised to all candidates and said new dates for the examinations will be announced soon.

BJP also demanded the government to compensate the students who were all set to appear for the examinations. “The state government should announce the new examination dates in advance and immediately order an investigation into the matter,” Bhatkhalkar said.