Party insiders defaming Pankaja Munde, says Maharashtra BJP chief

While speaking to media persons at Jalna Saturday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said a section within the BJP was responsible for defaming national party secretary Pankaja Munde.

He said, “Pankaja Munde is our senior leader. She is the national BJP secretary. She is not unhappy with the BJP.

“To the contrary, Pankaja Munde is campaigning for the BJP MLC candidate for the Aurangabad teachers’ constituency, polls for which will be held on January 30.

“I have cordial relations with Pankaja Munde. She speaks with me regularly.”

While talking about reports of the Shiv Sena (UBT) making an offer to Pankaja Munde to join their party, Bawankule said: “Pankaja Munde will never leave the BJP. It runs in her blood. She has seen the organisation since childhood.

“Unfortunately, there is a unit within our organisation that is trying to defame her. I have taken note and warned that such activities should stop immediately.”

However, he refrained from naming anybody within the party.

Notably, former energy minister Bawankule did not get a party ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections. But after the polls, he was rehabilitated in the organisation, first as general secretary and then as state party president.

Advertisement

Kiran Patil, who is a former Congressperson, has been fielded as the BJP’s candidate for the Aurangabad teachers’ constituency. The BJP is relying on Kiran Patil to give a tough fight to NCP’s sitting MLC Vikram Kale.

Pankaja Munde lost her home constituency Parli in the 2019 Assembly polls. She was defeated by her estranged cousin and NCP candidate Dhananjay Munde. However, Pankaja Munde’s younger sister, Pritam Khade Munde, won the Beed Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Pankaja Munde has been reportedly sulking since her defeat as she was vying for an important role in Maharashtra. One of her close aides said, “The party sent her to national politics. But she should have been made BJP’s legislative council head. She deserved to become an MLC.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Sunil Shinde (MLC) had given an open offer to Pankaja Munde to join their party.

However, Pankaja Munde, who had in the past voiced her disappointment regarding party affairs, has not yet reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s offer. She instead said that she was not unhappy with the BJP.

But recently, on at least two occasions, Pankaja Munde had avoided sharing the same dais with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Beed.