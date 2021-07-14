BJP can’t please everybody, says Chandrakant Patil, praises Pankaja’s handling of anger among her followers

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said it was not always possible to please everybody in politics, adding the number of aspirants to a post often outnumbered the limited positions in the government or an organisation.

Patil’s observations came in the backdrop of protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde’s followers, who are seemingly upset with her sister, MP Pritam Munde Khade, not being made a Union cabinet minister in the recent reshuffle.

Praising Pankaja for her “maturity in placating” her supporters’ anger, the state BJP president said: “In politics, when you do justice to one, it can become injustice to another. For example Narayan Rane was made the cabinet minister. So, it’s justice in his case. But then, it was injustice to Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar as he did not get a cabinet berth. Or when Bhagwat Karad got the cabinet berth, it is justice to him but injustice to Pritam Munde.”

Patil said the BJP-led government at the Centre looks at multiple aspects before making a decision, adding the senior leaders tend to give representation to every socio-economic segment, caste and category.

“Look at how the parameters for selecting candidates for Padma and Padmashree awards have undergone changes. People who have served (the society in the past) but are not in limelight now are being identified and given recognition,” he added.

Referring to his party, Patil said, “The BJP was built with contribution of several leaders. Prominent among those are Vasantrao Bhagwat, Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Sharad Kulkarni, Annasaheb Dange…The contribution of Gopinath Munde was immense as he made the organisation come out of closed rooms and join the struggle on the streets. He realised it was not enough to just hold discussion or issue press notes.”

Pankaja Munde is the daughter of late Gopinath Munde and she understands the significance of struggle, he added.

“It is a fact that her supporters protested in the last couple of days. But what was more notable was the maturity Pankaja showed in placating their anger. She will never do anything against the organisation,” he added.