Maharashtra: BJP boycotts CM’s tea party, says ‘to avoid answering questions, govt taken escapist route’

The BJP on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of the Winter Session of the legislature, which will be held in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons at BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said: “We have decided to boycott the CM’s tea party, as this is a non-responsive government. It has not addressed problems of any segment.”

Taking on the government for convening a two-day session, Fadnavis said, “It is a clear tactic of escapism. The government does not want to answer questions. Therefore, it is citing Covid-19 for holding a two-day session.”

“The Winter Session is always held in Nagpur and for a period of minimum two weeks… When political parties are holding meetings and addressing conclaves where a large number of workers are gathering, what is the problem of convening a two-week session,” he asked.

