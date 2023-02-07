‘BJP’s doors are always open’: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Balasaheb Thorat’s resignation

The BJP’s doors are always open for everybody who wishes to join the party, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday amid talk of state Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigning from his post.

“The BJP’s doors are open for one and all. Balasaheb Thorat is a very big Congress leader and I am nobody to offer him to join the party. If someone willingly wants to join us, BJP’s doors are always open. Rest assured, the individual stature of those joining the BJP will not only be respected and retained but given greater importance and respect,” Bawankule said, addressing the media at party headquarters in Mumbai

Praising nine-term MLA Thorat as a “tall Congress leader” and “a die-hard loyal leader”, Bawankule said that his resignation was a sign that something was ‘wrong’ within the Congress. “When a leader of Thorat’s stature resigns, it calls for serious introspection within Congress. But then it is the internal matter of Congress,” he added.

When asked if BJP would be willing to induct Thorat into its party, Bawankule said, “We have not received any proposal from Thorat. Nor have we received any proposal from his nephew, newly elected MLC Satyajeet Tambe…there is no question of BJP extending any offer or considering their role in BJP. Who am I to make any offer?” Bawankule added.

Stating that the recent developments had exposed factionalism within Congress, Bawankule said, “It is the job of state president Nana Patole to reach out and resolve the problems. Even if a booth worker is unhappy or having any problem, I will immediately reach out and talk. Had it been the case in my party, I would have introspected to see why a committed leader of such stature was unhappy. What was the party’s failure? How can it be resolved?”

Thorat is the maternal uncle of Satyajeet Tambe, who recently contested the Legislative Council polls as an independent and won. The Congress had nominated Tambe’s father Sudhir but he did not contest.

Commenting on BJP’s decision to support Satyajeet Tambe in the Nashik Graduate seat election, Bawankule said, “We left the decision to the local party unit. Satyajeet Tambe is a young and dynamic leader. When he decided to contest as an Independent candidate, BJP took the decision not to field any candidate against him. The party supported his candidature.”