Maharashtra: BJP asks Sena not to join Cong in speaking against Ram temple

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday asked Shiv Sena not to join its ally Congress in criticising or speaking against the Ram temple coming up in Ayodhya.

“The Congress and some anti-national forces have been raising questions on the Ram temple in Ayodhya…The Shiv Sena should not join them,” Patil told mediapersons.

“Shiv Sena should also understand that it cannot get away by writing or making comments against BJP without inviting retaliation. The party’s high-handedness will not be tolerated,” he added.

On Sena Sena workers clashing with BJP youth leaders, who were protesting outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan on Wednesday, Patil said: “Even Sena had recently displayed anti-BJP banners outside our party office. But BJP did not indulge in any clash. In democracy, everyone has the right to stage a demonstration.”