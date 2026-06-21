BJP MLA wants rethink on bringing opposition MLAs to ruling alliance

Amid speculation that MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT) too would be lured over to the ruling Mahayuti alliance after a rebellion by six of its nine Lok Sabha MP’s, a voice from an unlikely quarter – an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested leaders of the ruling Mahayuti government in the state to rethink bringing in MLAs.

“If Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the opposition want to join the NDA, then they are most welcome to do so, as we need a stronger centre to pass several important bills. But do we really need MLAs from the opposition in Maharashtra?” asked BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh, while speaking to The Indian Express.