BJP MLA wants rethink on bringing opposition MLAs to ruling alliance

BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh urges Mahayuti to stop inducting opposition MLAs, warning it could disadvantage existing legislators despite the alliance's strong majority.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiJun 21, 2026 08:50 PM IST
ashish caseBJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh has urged the Mahayuti leadership to stop inducting opposition MLAs, saying the ruling alliance already has a comfortable majority in Maharashtra.(Twitter/@AshishRDeshmukh)
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Amid speculation that MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT) too would be lured over to the ruling Mahayuti alliance after a rebellion by six of its nine Lok Sabha MP’s, a voice from an unlikely quarter – an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested leaders of the ruling Mahayuti government in the state to rethink bringing in MLAs.

“If Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the opposition want to join the NDA, then they are most welcome to do so, as we need a stronger centre to pass several important bills. But do we really need MLAs from the opposition in Maharashtra?” asked BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh, while speaking to The Indian Express.

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Deshmukh represents Savner assembly seats from Nagpur district in Maharashtra. At present, in the 288-member Legislative assembly, the ruling Mahayuti has 237 MLAs, which is more than two-thirds majority.

“The Maharashtra government already has more than two-thirds MLAs from all three parties. Irrespective of the eagerness of opposition MLAs to join Mahayuti, we need to decide whether we really want any more MLAs as the existing lot is enough and capable,” he said.
Deshmukh maintained that the incoming of more MLAs might lead to injustice against existing MLAs. “It is my request to all leaders of Mahayuti that they rethink this strategy of bringing opposition MLAs to the ruling alliance,” he said.

Deshmukh’s statement came days after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hinted at more rebels coming to his party, when he said, “Yeh toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just a trailer; the movie is still not over).” Shinde was speaking at the Sena’s foundation day rally on Friday.
The BJP MLA from Vidarbha, who hails from one of the biggest Congress families of the region, defeated the Congress candidate in the 2024 assembly polls. His father Ranjit Deshmukh was Maharashtra Congress chief, while his uncle Anil Deshmukh is currently with Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and has served as Maharashtra’s Home Minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Ashish Deshmukh had joined the BJP prior to the 2014 assembly polls and won from the BJP ticket, defeating Anil Deshmukh from the Katol seat in Nagpur district. He later rejoined Congress and fought against CM Devendra Fadnavis in the 2019 assembly polls, but was expelled from the party for his statements against Rahul Gandhi. It led to his return to the BJP, and in 2024, he was given a ticket from Savner – a Congress bastion since 2004.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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