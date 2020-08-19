Maharashtra: BJP alleges violation of transfer rules by govt, threatens to go to court

“The finance department had issued a Government Resolution (GR) on May 4 stating that no transfers should be made in view of the coronavirus outbreak,” Patil wrote.

The BJP on Tuesday threatened to go to court against what it claimed violation of transfer rules by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It also sought a CID probe into it.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “A CID inquiry should be ordered…, otherwise we will seek redressal in court.”

“The finance department had issued a Government Resolution (GR) on May 4 stating that no transfers should be made in view of the coronavirus outbreak. However, while issuing a GR on July 7, the General Administration department allowed 15 per cent transfers. The policy of the state government was changed arbitrarily,” Patil wrote.

“While allowing 15 per cent transfers, it was clearly stated that these were general transfers that should be made by May 31. However, on the basis of the July 31 deadline for transfers which was further extended to August 10, officers and employees, whose three-year term had not yet expired by May 31, were also removed from their posts and officers of choice were brought in strategic positions. This has violated the transfer rules,” Patil said in the letter.

Pointing out that as per the transfer rules the Establishment Committee of three IAS officers prepares the transfer proposal and if any changes are to be made in it, then the minister concerned has to record the reason in writing and then the chief minister has to sign it, Patil said it needs to be made public whether this process was carried out this time also.

He also said the finance department had imposed restrictions on various expenditure in view of the pandemic. Full March salary was not even paid to employees. However, by allowing transfers, the state government has incurred huge expenditure on account of transfer allowances, he alleged.

