Maharashtra BJP to move adjournment motion over ‘failed’ promises on Maratha reservation

The BJP Monday will move an adjournment motion in the state legislative Assembly on the Maratha reservation and promises that were made but not fulfilled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil Friday said, “All the promises made by the MVA government on the Maratha reservation and various welfare schemes have remained unfulfilled. The government gave people false promises. It amounts to betrayal of trust.”

The ongoing Budget session, which commenced on March 3, will conclude on March 25. The Maratha reservation is an issue which has remained unresolved and comes up for discussion and debate in every state legislative session.

Last month, BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati resorted to a fast for three days to protest against the non-implementation of the welfare schemes. Referring to the fast, Patil said, “I had cautioned Sambhajiraje against MVA’s game plan. They engaged Sambhajiraje into a discussion and gave an impression that all the demands would be enforced in a time-bound manner. However, once the fast was over, no step was taken to implement the schemes.”

The list of demands that Patil has raised leads to restoration of the reservation to the community. According to the demand list, the Marathas should get 12 per cent reservation in education and 13 per cent in jobs, there should be adequate allocation of funds for Shahu Research and Training Institute (SARATHI), the appointment of a good administrator at these institutions for the smooth working and strengthening the organisation and hostels for Maratha students in every district across Maharashtra. The main demand was to appoint shortlisted candidates whose appointment was stayed due to Covid-19.

Last month, the state government at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that all demands related to the Maratha community would be implemented.

The MVA has promised a vision document for SARATHI that would be prepared after consultation with experts by June 30, 2022. It also promised skill development programmes along with new professional courses. Senior minister Eknath Shinde, who conveyed the government’s message, said, “All vacancies in SARATHI will be filled by March 15, 2022 and land will be provided for seven sub-centres of the institutes.” SARATHI was set up for holistic development of Maratha students 2016.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore, of which Rs 80 crore was released to the Anabhau Arthik Development Corporation, was done for the purpose. The government also assured that the remaining Rs 20 crore will soon be made available and above this, Rs 100 crore would be given through supplementary demands.

The government also said Maratha students would be entitled for a new credit guarantee loan policy to facilitate their studies abroad and professional courses. The loan amount would be raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The administrators at the Annabhau Patil Arthik Mahamamdal will be appointed before March 15, 2022, the state government had said.

All new hostels built and made ready for Maratha students will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Gudi Padva (Maharashtrian New Year) which is in April 2022, officials have said.

The main decision taken by the government was to consider the appointments of all the students whose selection was done under Maratha reservation till September 9, 2020. It agreed to create new posts to accommodate these candidates in government jobs.

The Maratha reservation for 12 and 13 per cent in jobs and education, respectively, was enforced through the Socially and Educational Backward Classes Act in 2018. Accordingly, the candidates applied for government jobs. The selection process was completed. But due to a PIL, the reservation was stayed by the Supreme Court which questioned the economic backwardness of the Marathas in September 2020. As a result, all these candidates have been awaiting appointment in jobs.

Friday, the government gave its consent to recruit the shortlisted eligible candidates in jobs by creating new posts. It also reiterated its commitment to restore Maratha reservation through the legal route.