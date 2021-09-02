No chance of alliance with Shiv Sena for 2024 Assembly polls: Maharashtra BJP chief

The president of BJP’s Maharashtra unit Chandrakant Patil made it clear on Wednesday that his party has no intentions of going into an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the 2024 Assembly elections as the latter had betrayed then after the 2019 polls.

Saying that his party is working to consolidate its structure to come to power on its own in 2024, Patil, while addressing party workers at Amravati, said, “It’s high time the BJP got rid of crutches and fought the polls alone. In Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the BJP contests alone and wins. They do not have any alliance partners there. At present, Republican Party of India (Athavale), Shiv Sangram, Ryat Kranti and Rashtriya Samaj Party are with BJP and we will continue our alliance only with these parties.”

He added, “In the Vidarbha region, the BJP was and still is the largest political party. The Shiv Sena made inroads into this region holding our hands. Today, we dare Shiv Sena to contest against us without any allies and it will know where it stands.”