Maharashtra: After Thane’s Vehloli, bird flu detected in two areas of Vasai Taluka in Palghar

After hitting Vehloli in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, bird flu has now spread to Agashi and Vatar areas of Vasai Taluka in Palghar district, officials said.

The development was confirmed after results of samples sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal were received during the late night hours of Friday. The results of the samples of poultry, including turkey and quails, from Agashi and Vatar of Vasai Taluka were found positive for H5N1 strain.

District Collector of Palghar Manik Gursal has declared an area between 0 and 1 km of the epicenter in Taluka Vasai an “Infected Zone” to enforce the prescribed containment measures laid down in the Control and Containment of Bird Flu Revised Action Plan- 2021 of Government of India.

An Animal Husbandry department officer said that with culling of 1,466 poultry birds on Saturday, the culling process in the area concerned is now complete. An additional area of 1-10 km zone from the epicenters has been declared as “Surveillance Zone” and is being monitored carefully.

A team of experts from Disease Investigation Section, Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry, Pune, has been deputed for supervising and monitoring containment measures undertaken at the said location.

In Vehloli area of Shahapur, the state Animal Husbandry Department, culled 23,428 chicken, destroyed 1,603 eggs and 3,800 kilos of poultry feed after 300 chicken and nine ducks died due to bird flu around five to six days back. The operation was carried out on Friday morning.

A year back, bird flu had struck nearly six districts of Maharashtra and particularly hit Nawapur area of Nandurbar district of western Maharashtra. Migratory birds were said to be the reason behind the flu and more than 10 lakh birds were culled across the state. Prior to that, a massive bird flu wave had struck Maharashtra in 2006.