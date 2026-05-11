Bird flu containment intensifies in Maharashtra’s Navapur; nearly 4 lakh chickens culled

The Nandurbar district authorities in Maharashtra have completed culling operations at all poultry farms in Navapur affected by avian influenza (bird flu), with nearly 3.9 lakh birds destroyed till Friday (May 8) as part of efforts to contain the H5N1 virus outbreak.

Dr Sanjay Kachane, Deputy Commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Nandurbar, said late Friday night marked the completion of culling and related operations across all poultry farms in the affected zones. “The remaining work now involves culling of backyard poultry birds and carrying out cleaning and sanitisation of poultry farms,” he said.

As many as 3,89,781 birds from farms were culled across 13 farms between May 1 and May 8. In addition, 21,61,222 eggs and 4,99,950 kg of poultry feed were destroyed to prevent further spread of the virus. Officials said the number of culled birds will exceed 4 lakh in the coming days as backyard culling begins.