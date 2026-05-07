Bird flu spreads in Maharashtra’s Navapur, three more poultry farms test positive; culling may cross 4 lakh birds

The H5N1 avian influenza outbreak in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district widened on Thursday after three more poultry farms in Navapur tested positive for bird flu, prompting authorities to expand containment operations and intensify culling measures that could push the number of birds culled past four lakh.

Officials identified Palawala, Sakisma and Ashraf Poultry farms as fresh infection clusters. All three farms are located within a 3-km radius of Diamond Poultry farm, where bird flu was first confirmed on April 30.

“With these new positive samples, we will now create separate containment circles around each of the three farms. These locations were earlier under surveillance zones, but will now undergo active culling operations,” said Dr Sanjay Kachane, Deputy Commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Nandurbar.