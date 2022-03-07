Maharashtra passes bills to halt civic polls till OBC quota is restored: Deputy CM Pawar

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed two bills which effectively halt all elections to local bodies in the state until OBC reservation is restored, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

The legislation empowers the state government to decide on the delimitation of wards and the number of members in local bodies, and makes it compulsory for the State Election Commission to consult the state government before deciding on the poll schedule of local bodies.

Through the bills, the Assembly passed amendments to the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act 1989, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act 1961, Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Township Act 1965.

Interestingly, the bills were based on identical amendments mooted by the Madhya Pradesh government. Pawar said, “The bill, modelled along the Madhya Pradesh Act, was to ensure OBC reservation rights are restored in local bodies… We are not in favour of holding polls without OBC quota.”

The bills were passed with the support of members from the ruling Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine as well as the Opposition BJP.

The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court order to scrap OBC reservations in local bodies. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s review petition challenging the apex court’s decision was also dismissed.

https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/show/0ygP4jm9c9SdqUM3C6DycM

Minister for Rural Development Hasan Mushriff expressed hope that the bills would provide a solution for the quota issue. “The bill is a way for us to help restore the OBC reservation in local bodies,” he said, adding that there is no point blaming each other for the scrapping of OBC quota, instead “we should collectively come out with a solution.”

Earlier, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had questioned the MVA’s political will to implement the OBC quota.

Elections to 15 municipal corporations, including the BMC, as well as to 25 zilla parishads and 232 municipal councils in the state are scheduled this year.