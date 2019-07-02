Maharashtra: Bill waiving property tax of 500 sq ft houses cleared

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday cleared the Bill to exempt property tax of residential houses measuring up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai.

In March this year, the state government, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in an attempt to woo the middle class had decided to waive the property tax for residential houses measuring up to 500 sq ft. The proposal of property tax waiver was first announced by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray during the Mumbai civic body polls in 2017.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said the exemption would benefit 30 lakh Mumbaikars and 18 lakh residential properties.