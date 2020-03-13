Maharashtra: Bill passed to raise monthly allowances of legislators

The move will burden the state exchequer by additional Rs 6.60 crore a year. (File Photo) The move will burden the state exchequer by additional Rs 6.60 crore a year. (File Photo)

Lawmakers in Maharashtra hurriedly passed legislation on Thursday that will see their own monthly allowances surge by Rs 15,000.

In the Legislative Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab introduced the proposal for amendment to the Maharashtra Legislature Members’ Salaries and Allowances Act, increasing the monthly allowance of legislators by Rs 15,000. The hike is basically to permit all legislators avail the services of a driver-free of cost.

“The Maharashtra Legislature Members’ Salaries and Allowances Act provides for salaries and allowances of members of the Maharashtra legislature. The Act also provides for other amenities to the members of the state legislature. It does not provide for services of a driver to the MLAs. There was a demand from the members to allow the facility of driver, as an allowance. Considering this demand, the government considers it expedient to make a provision that every member of the state legislature shall be entitled to free of charge service of the driver,” said Parab, while explaining the reasons behind the legislation. “It was decided that presently such driver shall be paid a fixed monthly salary of Rs 15,000,” Parab added.

The Bill was passed without any discussion. The move will burden the state exchequer by additional Rs 6.60 crore a year. Earlier in 2016, the lawmakers had increased by their salaries and allowances three-fold, revising it from Rs 70,000 a month to Rs 1.82 lakh and equating it with the salaries drawn by Principal Secretary-rank IAS officer. At present, MLAs draw a total salary and allowance of Rs 2.31 lakh a month.

