Maharashtra anti-conversion Bill says child of ‘unlawful’ conversion marriage will belong to mother’s original religion

In a provision that appears to go beyond anti-conversion laws enacted in several states, the Dharma Swatantrya Bill, 2026, tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday, states that a child born from a marriage arising out of an “unlawful” religious conversion will be considered to belong to the religion followed by the mother before such a marriage/ relationship.

While some states like Haryana recognise inheritance rights of children born from such marriages, the Maharashtra Bill specifically defines the religion of the child, a feature not explicitly mentioned in many similar laws enacted in recent years.

“Any child born out of marriage or relationship in the nature of marriage, caused due to unlawful conversion shall be deemed to belong to the religion of mother before such marriage or relationship in the nature of marriage,” states the Bill.

It also mandates that those intending to change their religion must give 60 days prior notice to the district magistrate and submit post-conversion declarations. It prescribes prison term of seven years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for violations, with stricter punishment of 10 years and Rs 7 lakh fine for repeat offences.

If the Bill is passed, Maharashtra will become at least the tenth state in recent years to enact a law regulating religious conversions. Among the states that have passed similar laws are: Jharkhand (2017), Uttarakhand (2018), Himachal Pradesh (2019), Uttar Pradesh (2020), Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh (2021), Haryana and Karnataka (2022), and Rajasthan (2025).

Citing the absence of such a law and increased instances of “unlawful” religious conversion, including mass conversions, the Maharashtra government had constituted a special panel to study legal issues related to religious conversion and examine laws enacted by other states. The panel, which included the Director General of Police (DGP), had recommended enacting the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act.

According to the statement of objects and reasons attached to the Bill, although the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, the right is not absolute and is subject to public order, morality and health.

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Rights of children born out of marriage based on ‘unlawful’ conversion

Besides specifying the religion of the child born from such a marriage, Section 5 of the Bill also stipulates that the child will have inheritance rights to the properties of both parents according to the applicable succession laws. The child will also be entitled to maintenance under Section 144 (order for maintenance of wives, children and parents if any person with sufficient means neglects or refuses to maintain them) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Bill provides that custody of the child will remain with the mother unless the court directs otherwise.

Widened scope of ‘allurement’ or ‘inducement’

The Bill has provided that “unlawful” conversion includes converting a person through allurement, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, undue influence, influencing through education or other methods. It has also expanded the scope of “allurement” to include glorifying one religion over another, portraying the customs, rituals, ceremonies or any part of a religion in a harmful manner in comparison with another.

The Bill has widened the scope of “allurement” beyond material benefits of money, gift, employment, better lifestyle along with free education in institutions run by a religious institution, divine healing and promise of marriage.

Conversions through coercion, fraud, misrepresentation

As per the Bill, “coercion” includes threats of divine displeasure, social boycott, intimidation, or threats to life, property or reputation, along with any form of physical or psychological pressure.

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The Bill treats conversion through fraud or misrepresentation, or impersonation as unlawful. This includes situations where a person conceals their religious identity, misrepresents the nature of religious beliefs or practices, or misleads a person about the purpose of a religious activity.

It identifies certain categories as vulnerable, including women, minors and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Conversions carried out by exploiting such vulnerability would attract stricter penalties.

The Bill also states that if a person converts another through marriage or under the promise of marriage, the conversion would be treated as unlawful. Where a marriage is undertaken solely for the purpose of religious conversion, the Bill provides that a competent court may declare the marriage null and void.

Prior notice to district authorities

The proposed law introduces a system of prior declaration for individuals intending to change their religion. Any person wishing to convert must submit a written notice to the district magistrate at least 60 days before the proposed conversion. The notice must include personal details including age, occupation, address, present religion, the religion they intend to adopt, and details of the proposed conversion ceremony.

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After receiving the notice, the district magistrate or an authorised officer may conduct an inquiry to determine whether the proposed conversion is voluntary and not the result of coercion, fraud or inducement. The district administration may also seek a police inquiry and invite objections regarding the proposed conversion.

The Bill further requires that after the conversion ceremony, both the individual who has converted and the person or organisation conducting the ceremony must submit a declaration to the district authorities within 60 days. The declaration must contain detailed information including the convert’s name, age, occupation, address, parents’ names, the religion previously professed, the religion adopted, the date and place of conversion, and the procedure followed during the ceremony. District authorities will record such declarations and maintain an official register of conversions. If the declaration is not submitted within the prescribed period, the conversion may be treated as invalid under the law.

Jail terms, fines

The legislation defines “mass conversion” as the conversion of two or more persons simultaneously. Such cases would attract stricter punishment under the proposed law.

Offences under the Bill would be cognizable and non-bailable, and investigations would be conducted by a police officer not below the rank of Sub Inspector.

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Complaints regarding “unlawful” conversion may be filed by the person who has converted, their parents, brother, sister or any other person related by blood, marriage or adoption. For “unlawful” conversions, the Bill prescribes imprisonment of seven years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Where the offence involves a minor, woman, a person belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, or those with unsound mind, the fine is increased to Rs 5 lakh. Mass conversions will attract punishment of seven years of jail term and Rs 5 lakh fine.

“It shall be mandatory for the police officer in charge of the police station to register a complaint made by any person related by blood, marriage or adoption. If the police officer is satisfied that the conversion is made or is being made in contravention of the provisions of the Act, then he shall take suo motu cognizance of such contravention,” the Bill states.

The proposed law provides stricter punishment for repeat offenders, including an individual or an organisation, with imprisonment up to 10 years and fines up to Rs 7 lakh. If an institution or organisation is found to have facilitated “unlawful” conversions, the government may cancel its registration and withdraw any financial assistance or grants.

The Bill also places the burden of proof on the person who conducted the conversion, requiring them to establish that the conversion was voluntary and not carried out through coercion, fraud or inducement. In addition, provisions have been included for the rehabilitation of individuals who have been subjected to forced or fraudulent conversions. Victims may be provided assistance for rehabilitation, maintenance support and protection in matters relating to the custody of children.