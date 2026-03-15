‘Brainwashing through education’ listed as unlawful conversion; Maharashtra Bill allows police action without formal complaint

The draft law tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday says that not just those carrying out conversions but also those who execute, endorse or even attest documents linked to unlawful conversions will be liable for action.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar, Omkar Gokhale
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 07:23 AM IST
Maharashtra anti-conversion law, Maharashtra illegal conversion bill, Maharashtra Bill against illegal conversion, Dharma Swatantrya Bill, Maharashtra assembly, Maharashtra anti-conversion laws, anti-conversion laws, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsOne of the Bill’s most significant departures from existing state laws is the suo motu power it grants the police.
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Maharashtra’s proposed anti-conversion law contains provisions that go beyond those seen in similar legislation enacted by other states, most notably by allowing police to act on suspected unlawful religious conversions even without a complaint from the alleged victim or their family.

The Dharma Swatantrya Bill, 2026, introduced in the state Assembly on Friday by Minister of State for Rural Development Pankaj Bhoyar, also widens criminal liability beyond those directly carrying out a conversion to include anyone who executes, endorses or attests documents connected to it.

One of the Bill’s most significant departures from existing state laws is the suo motu power it grants the police.

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While Uttar Pradesh, in its amended anti-conversion law,– and the recently passed Rajasthan’s bill- has expanded the scope of who can lodge a complaint to “any person”,the Maharashtra draft goes a step further by expressly allowing a police officer to initiate action on their own.

“If the police officer is satisfied that the conversion is made or is being made in contravention of the provisions of the Act, then he/she shall take suo motu cognisance of such contravention,” the Bill states.

Under the proposed law, the person who has converted, as well as parents, siblings or any other relative related by blood, marriage or adoption, are also competent to lodge a complaint against an alleged unlawful conversion.

The Bill also expands criminal liability beyond those directly carrying out the conversion. Section 12 states that individuals who execute, endorse or attest documents connected to unlawful conversions will be deemed to have abetted or aided the offence and shall be liable to punishment.

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It also lists “brainwashing through the medium of education” among the means through which a conversion may be treated as unlawful, a phrase that appears in the definition section of the proposed law and has no direct equivalent in many existing anti-conversion statutes.

The Bill contains a provision allowing the state government to issue orders to remove any difficulties in implementing the law once it comes into force. Such directions may be issued through an order published in the Official Gazette, provided they are not inconsistent with the provisions of the Act. This power is limited to two years from the date the law takes effect, and any order issued under it must be placed before both Houses of the state legislature.

The legislation also authorises the state government to frame detailed rules for implementing the Act, covering procedures, forms and administrative requirements, including notices and declarations linked to religious conversions. Any rules framed must be placed before both Houses of the legislature for a total period of thirty days. The legislature would have the power to modify or annul them, though actions already taken under them would remain valid.

The Bill will be taken up for discussion in the state legislature before it is considered for passage. The state government has said the proposed law aims to curb conversions carried out through coercion, fraud or inducement while safeguarding the constitutional right to freedom of religion, and that it does not prohibit voluntary religious conversion.

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Under the proposed legislation, unlawful conversion includes conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud, misrepresentation, threat or undue influence. It also covers conversions carried out through allurement — defined to include promises of money, gifts, employment, free education or marriage, as well as portraying the practices of one religion in a detrimental way compared with another, or glorifying one religion over another in order to influence a conversion.

Offences under the proposed law would be cognizable and non-bailable. Investigations would be conducted by a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector—a lower threshold than in some states, where laws require officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to probe such cases.

If passed, Maharashtra would join a growing list of states that have enacted legislation regulating religious conversions in recent years: Jharkhand (2017), Uttarakhand (2018), Himachal Pradesh (2019), Uttar Pradesh (2020), Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh (2021), Haryana and Karnataka (2022), and Rajasthan (2025).

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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