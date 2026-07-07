After crackdown, U-turn: Maharashtra to legalise bike taxis from Aug 1, domicile must for drivers

In a departure from its earlier attempts to curb app-based bike taxi operations, the Maharashtra government will begin issuing permits for such services from August 1 under a new regulatory framework that will require drivers to possess a Maharashtra domicile certificate, fulfil prescribed eligibility conditions and operate through registered aggregators, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The move seeks to regularise app-based bike taxi services that have so far operated without a legal framework in the state. Replying to a discussion in the Legislative Assembly, Sarnaik said around 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh app-based bike taxis are currently operating in Maharashtra without valid permission. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande.

“The government is not receiving any revenue from these services. We have now formulated a new policy to bring them under a regulatory framework,” Sarnaik said in the House.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the minister said, “We are planning to make bike taxis legal from August 1 through a proper aggregator framework. Every bike taxi will operate through an app where services can be monitored. The objective is to regulate the sector rather than allow unregulated operations.”

Under the proposed framework, aggregators will be required to pay Rs 5 per ride to the state government and contribute 2 per cent of the fare towards a welfare fund to be administered by the State Transport Authority.

“The welfare fund will be used for the benefit of drivers associated with bike taxis as well as four-wheeler aggregator platforms. We want those working through aggregators to receive welfare benefits and social security,” Sarnaik told this newspaper.

The minister said permits will be issued only to applicants holding a Maharashtra domicile certificate. Drivers will also have to fulfil all prescribed conditions, including obtaining the necessary licence, a government-issued badge and meeting other eligibility requirements before they are permitted to operate.

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Explaining the domicile requirement, Sarnaik told The Indian Express, “The domicile certificate is necessary so that we know how long a person has been in Maharashtra and whether he possesses knowledge of Marathi.” He said the policy is also aimed at generating employment opportunities for local youth.

The announcement marks a departure from the state’s recent approach to bike taxis. Last year, Maharashtra notified rules permitting only electric bike taxis and subsequently launched enforcement drives against app-based aggregators such as Rapido, Ola and Uber, alleging they were operating unauthorised petrol-powered bike taxi services.

Sarnaik said that because the aggregators operated through common app platforms across the country, enforcement posed technical challenges despite continued action by the Transport Department.

According to information tabled in the Assembly, authorities collected fines totalling Rs 16.25 lakh against illegal bike taxi operations between April 2025 and March 2026, while another Rs 2.31 lakh was collected during April and May 2026. During the period, around 1,000 vehicles were found operating illegally, although criminal cases were registered against only 14 drivers.

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Despite the enforcement action, app-based bike taxi services continued to operate across several parts of Maharashtra. With permits set to be issued from August 1, the government expects to bring the sector under a legal framework while generating revenue and extending welfare benefits to drivers.