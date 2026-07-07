After crackdown, U-turn: Maharashtra to legalise bike taxis from Aug 1, domicile must for drivers

Transport Minister Sarnaik says permits will be issued through registered aggregators; state to charge Rs 5 a ride, welfare fund to cover bike taxi and cab drivers.

Written by: Alok Deshpande, Naresh S
4 min readJul 7, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Maharashtra will legalise app-based bike taxi services from August 1 under a new regulatory framework that requires drivers to possess a Maharashtra domicile certificate and operate through registered aggregators, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express on Tuesday.Maharashtra will legalise app-based bike taxi services from August 1 under a new regulatory framework that requires drivers to possess a Maharashtra domicile certificate and operate through registered aggregators, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express on Tuesday.
Make us preferred source on Google

In a departure from its earlier attempts to curb app-based bike taxi operations, the Maharashtra government will begin issuing permits for such services from August 1 under a new regulatory framework that will require drivers to possess a Maharashtra domicile certificate, fulfil prescribed eligibility conditions and operate through registered aggregators, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The move seeks to regularise app-based bike taxi services that have so far operated without a legal framework in the state. Replying to a discussion in the Legislative Assembly, Sarnaik said around 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh app-based bike taxis are currently operating in Maharashtra without valid permission. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande.

“The government is not receiving any revenue from these services. We have now formulated a new policy to bring them under a regulatory framework,” Sarnaik said in the House.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the minister said, “We are planning to make bike taxis legal from August 1 through a proper aggregator framework. Every bike taxi will operate through an app where services can be monitored. The objective is to regulate the sector rather than allow unregulated operations.”

Under the proposed framework, aggregators will be required to pay Rs 5 per ride to the state government and contribute 2 per cent of the fare towards a welfare fund to be administered by the State Transport Authority.

“The welfare fund will be used for the benefit of drivers associated with bike taxis as well as four-wheeler aggregator platforms. We want those working through aggregators to receive welfare benefits and social security,” Sarnaik told this newspaper.

The minister said permits will be issued only to applicants holding a Maharashtra domicile certificate. Drivers will also have to fulfil all prescribed conditions, including obtaining the necessary licence, a government-issued badge and meeting other eligibility requirements before they are permitted to operate.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Smart transit cards, EV buses and bike taxi policy: Maharashtra rolls out transport overhaul

Explaining the domicile requirement, Sarnaik told The Indian Express, “The domicile certificate is necessary so that we know how long a person has been in Maharashtra and whether he possesses knowledge of Marathi.” He said the policy is also aimed at generating employment opportunities for local youth.

The announcement marks a departure from the state’s recent approach to bike taxis. Last year, Maharashtra notified rules permitting only electric bike taxis and subsequently launched enforcement drives against app-based aggregators such as Rapido, Ola and Uber, alleging they were operating unauthorised petrol-powered bike taxi services.

Sarnaik said that because the aggregators operated through common app platforms across the country, enforcement posed technical challenges despite continued action by the Transport Department.

According to information tabled in the Assembly, authorities collected fines totalling Rs 16.25 lakh against illegal bike taxi operations between April 2025 and March 2026, while another Rs 2.31 lakh was collected during April and May 2026. During the period, around 1,000 vehicles were found operating illegally, although criminal cases were registered against only 14 drivers.

Story continues below this ad

Despite the enforcement action, app-based bike taxi services continued to operate across several parts of Maharashtra. With permits set to be issued from August 1, the government expects to bring the sector under a legal framework while generating revenue and extending welfare benefits to drivers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Naresh S
Naresh S

Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage. Core Coverage Areas: Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters. Transport (Primary Beat): His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories. Aviation (Secondary Beat): Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments