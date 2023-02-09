Maharashtra Bhushan award for social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

The state government on Wednesday announced that renowned social worker, preacher and reformer Dattatreya alias Appasaheb Dharmadikari will be honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan award for the year 2022.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Appasaheb at his residence in Revdanda in Raigad district on Wednesday. Incidentally, his father Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred with the same award in 2008 by then chief minister Ashok Chavan.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award comprises a medal, a citation and Rs 25 lakh, which will be conferred to Appasaheb at a function later in the year. Appasaheb was honoured with Padmashri in 2017.

A statement from the state government said that Appasaheb has been working in the social field for the last 30 years and has been instrumental in arranging ‘Baithaks’ – regular gatherings of people started by his father.

Through such baithaks, he has been organising blood donation and medical camps, empowering women against dowry system, holding adult literacy classes, working on eradicating superstition and taking up afforestation initiatives.

Nanasaheb, also known as the ambassador of cleanliness, trust has been undertaking various programmes, including environment-friendly initiatives like production of fertilisers through remains of Ganesh idols after visarjan.