Sunday, June 12, 2022
Maharashtra: Bhiwandi police summon Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

The Mumbra and Mumbai police have also asked former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record her statement over her remarks about the Prophet in a TV debate which triggered a huge controversy.

By: PTI | Thane |
June 12, 2022 12:14:13 pm
Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (File)

The Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra have summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on Monday in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said on Sunday.

Besides, expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been asked by the Bhiwandi police in Thane district to record his statement on June 15 over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, senior police inspector Chetan Kakade told reporters.

The Bhiwandi police had registered a case against Sharma following a complaint lodged by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, he said.

They had also registered a case against Jindal, the official said.

Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane asked Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement over her remarks.

The Mumbai Police have also summoned her to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

The police had asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

