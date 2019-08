Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city in the early hours of Saturday.

The NDRF and fire brigade were pressed into action a little after midnight. At least four people were rescued in the overnight operation.

According to news agency ANI, two bodies have been recovered. The deceased were identified as Siraj Ahmed Ansari and Aakhib Ansari.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.