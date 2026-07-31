4 dead, several trapped after residential building collapses near Mumbai

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At least four people were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed late Thursday night in Bhiwandi’s Balaji Nagar Gangaramwadi area, triggering a major rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and the fire brigade.
The building, identified as Kohinoor Apartment, was earlier declared ‘dangerous’ by the municipal corporation. According to preliminary information, the structure collapsed suddenly, trapping several people under the debris.
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Officials fear that around 11 people, including six labourers and five residents, may still be trapped beneath the rubble. Search and rescue operations are continuing.
“There are many such buildings in Bhiwandi that have been declared dangerous. While we are trying to rescue those trapped, I would advise people living in such buildings to vacate them immediately,” Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Mayor Narayan Chaudhary said.
Authorities rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the collapse and have deployed heavy machinery along with specialised rescue teams to clear the debris.
The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Officials said efforts remain focused on locating and rescuing those feared trapped under the rubble.
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