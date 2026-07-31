4 dead, several trapped after residential building collapses near Mumbai

Rescue workers at the spot of the building collapse in Bhiwandi (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi).

At least four people were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed late Thursday night in Bhiwandi’s Balaji Nagar Gangaramwadi area, triggering a major rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and the fire brigade.

The building, identified as Kohinoor Apartment, was earlier declared ‘dangerous’ by the municipal corporation. According to preliminary information, the structure collapsed suddenly, trapping several people under the debris.

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Officials fear that around 11 people, including six labourers and five residents, may still be trapped beneath the rubble. Search and rescue operations are continuing.